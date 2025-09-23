French entry wins top prize at Macao International Shorts Film Festival

The 2nd Macao International Shorts Film Festival wrapped up on Saturday with French director Guil Sela’s No Skate! taking home the Best Short Film Award, the Cultural Affairs Bureau has announced.

Held at the Galaxy Auditorium, the awards ceremony also saw Macao filmmaker Chan Siieong recognised with the Macao Unit Award for Waves Under the Sea. Another local work, Granny Pirate 3: Typhoon Again by Vitty Ho Wai Tong, earned a Jury Special Mention.

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Galaxy Entertainment Group, this year’s festival showcased more than 60 short and feature films across Galaxy Cinemas and Cinematheque・Passion. The programme included screenings, industry forums, workshops, and networking events, aimed at strengthening links between local filmmakers and the international short film community.

The competition featured films from 31 countries and regions. Other honours included Best Director for Tawfeek Barhom’s I’m Glad You’re Dead Now, the Innovative Storytelling Award for Atom & Void by Gonçalo Almeida, and a Jury Special Mention for Conex by Dina Rezaei. The East Asia of Tomorrow Award went to Dear Kankan by Hana Zhang and Eugene Lee.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Cultural Affairs Bureau President Leong Wai Man said the festival was helping to position Macao as a benchmarking platform for short film production and exchange. Jason Anderson, chair of the festival’s international advisory board, noted that Macao’s commitment to supporting emerging filmmakers helped give them visibility on the global stage.

Highlights of the week-long event included five industry forums covering topics from micro-series development to film curation, as well as a workshop led by Jeremy Chua of the Singapore International Film Festival.