Arts & Culture

Liyuan opera, one of China’s oldest theatrical forms, comes to Macao

Residents have a rare opportunity to experience Liyuan opera this month, with a performance from the genre’s only professional troupe
  • The China National Opera House will also be staging two shows, using poetry, opera and music to straddle different periods and cultures

15 Oct 2024
The Fujian Liyuan Opera Inheritance Centre performs at the Macao Cultural Centre later this month – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

15 Oct 2024

UPDATED: 15 Oct 2024, 9:13 am

Lovers of Chinese opera are in for a treat this month, with the staging of The Scholar and the Widow presented by the Fujian Liyuan Opera Inheritance Centre and the Golden Lotus Blossoms concert series presented by the China National Opera House.

The Scholar and the Widow is a work of Liyuan opera – sung in the Quanzhou dialect of southern Fujian and one of the oldest theatrical genres in China. The Fujian Liyuan Opera Inheritance Centre is the only organisation that performs Liyuan opera professionally.

Meanwhile, the Golden Lotus Blossoms series of shows aims to straddle tradition and modernity, and East and West, through recitations of classical poetry and the staging of excerpts from both Chinese and international operas.

The Scholar and the Widow will be performed on 22 and 23 October at the Macao Cultural Centre Small Auditorium, with tickets priced at just 150 patacas.

The Golden Lotus Blossoms concerts series will be held on 30 and 31 October at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, and tickets are priced at 100 and 200 patacas. Some concessions are available.

Tickets are available online or via a 24-hour ticketing hotline at 2855 5555.

