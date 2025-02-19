Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Isabelle Huppert stars in ‘The Cherry Orchard’ at the Macao Cultural Centre

One of the greatest actresses of her generation will perform in Macao in what is set to be a highlight of the city’s cultural calendar
  • The 1904 play by Anton Chekov has been reinterpreted by the prominent Portuguese director and playwright Tiago Rodrigues

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

20 Feb 2025
Isabelle Huppert stars in ‘The Cherry Orchard’ at the Macao Cultural Centre
Isabelle Huppert stars in ‘The Cherry Orchard’ at the Macao Cultural Centre
Isabelle Huppert, centre, plays the lead role in Anton Chekov’s masterful dramatisation of social change – Photo courtesy of the Cultural Affairs Bureau

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

20 Feb 2025

UPDATED: 20 Feb 2025, 8:42 am

Acclaimed French actress Isabelle Huppert will star in Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard at the Macao Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium on April 4 and 5 (Friday and Saturday). 

Presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the production sees the play reimagined by Portuguese director Tiago Rodrigues and is performed in French with a minimalist set.

Huppert portrays Lyubov, a woman returning home as her family estate faces foreclosure. The play, originally premiered in 1904, explores themes of nostalgia, hope, and social change during a period of transition in Russia. 

[See more: Andrea Bocelli is performing in Macao next month

Recognized for her extensive work in theatre and film, Huppert has received numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and an honorary Golden Bear, as is considered one of the most iconic actresses of her generation. 

Also a playwright, Rodrigues is known for his work blending true stories and fiction. His interpretation of Chekhov’s final play draws parallels with contemporary society and its rapid pace of change.

The production promises to be a highlight of Macao’s cultural calendar. Tickets, with varying prices and discounts, will be available from 19 February through Enjoy Macao, Macao Ticketing, Damai, and Maoyan. Further information and promotional offers can be found at the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website or by calling (853) 2840 0555.

UPDATED: 20 Feb 2025, 8:42 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend