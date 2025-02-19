Isabelle Huppert stars in ‘The Cherry Orchard’ at the Macao Cultural Centre

Acclaimed French actress Isabelle Huppert will star in Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard at the Macao Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium on April 4 and 5 (Friday and Saturday).

Presented by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the production sees the play reimagined by Portuguese director Tiago Rodrigues and is performed in French with a minimalist set.

Huppert portrays Lyubov, a woman returning home as her family estate faces foreclosure. The play, originally premiered in 1904, explores themes of nostalgia, hope, and social change during a period of transition in Russia.

Recognized for her extensive work in theatre and film, Huppert has received numerous awards, including a Golden Globe and an honorary Golden Bear, as is considered one of the most iconic actresses of her generation.

Also a playwright, Rodrigues is known for his work blending true stories and fiction. His interpretation of Chekhov’s final play draws parallels with contemporary society and its rapid pace of change.

The production promises to be a highlight of Macao’s cultural calendar. Tickets, with varying prices and discounts, will be available from 19 February through Enjoy Macao, Macao Ticketing, Damai, and Maoyan. Further information and promotional offers can be found at the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website or by calling (853) 2840 0555.