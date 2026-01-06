IC commences youth theatre training programme with Hengqin’s Mahua FunAge

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has commenced a new youth theatre training programme in partnership with Hengqin’s theatrical production company Mahua FunAge – a major presence in China’s theatre and comedy sectors.

The programme, which began on 3 January, aims to cultivate local performing arts talent while promoting cross-border cooperation in the Greater Bay Area. Led by senior Mahua instructors, the curriculum covers comedy performance, characterisation, and script analysis.

The programme attracted 178 applications from Macao residents and non-local students enrolled in Macao’s higher education institutions aged 18 or above.

Eighty candidates were selected for the first phase of the programme, the “Foundational Performance Class,” which runs for four days. From this group, 30 will progress to the second phase “Core Performance Class,” which will run until April.

Outstanding participants will gain opportunities to perform at events like the Macau International Comedy Festival, and could obtain internships or professional contracts with Mahua FunAge, facilitating careers in mainland theatrical tours and film or television productions.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau stated it will continue to leverage government and industry resources to create platforms for Macao’s performing arts professionals, promoting the diversified growth of the local cultural sector.