Guangzhou Museum of Art unveils new exhibitions through to March

From January to March 2026, the Guangzhou Museum of Art is hosting four major exhibitions, offering a rich programme exploring Chinese animation, horse-themed art, contemporary art, and a celebration of the artistic legacy of Ming dynasty painter Wen Zhengming.

To welcome the upcoming Year of the Horse, Youth in Splendour: Steed-themed New Year Special Exhibition launches today on 22nd January. It presents 52 horse-themed works from the Ming dynasty to the present, spanning Chinese painting, oil painting, sculpture, and video. Don’t miss Zhang Mu’s Seventy Fine Steeds, a national first-grade cultural relic.

Opening earlier this week, The Dream Builders: Our Animation and Comics Era showcases over 350 items, from original manuscripts of Chinese classics like “Havoc in Heaven” to works from Disney, Marvel, and leading Chinese creators. It charts the evolution of the nation’s animation industry through screenings and interactive displays.

Mountains Echo, Valleys Respond is also a newly opened exhibit that features six young contemporary artists, including Lin Yusi and Huang Xiaojie. Their multi-media works engage in dialogue with the museum’s Qing-dynasty masterpiece, Shixin Peak by Hongren.

Finally, running until 22 February is The Tingyun Legacy of Artistic Lineage, which presents 69 sets of paintings and calligraphy by ten members of the Wen Zhengming family, tracing their profound influence on Ming and Qing artistic traditions.

For more information on the exhibits, check out Guangzhou Museum of Art’s official WeChat account (广州艺术博物院).