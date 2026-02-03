10 questions for Macao artist and judge, Alice Costa 

The worlds of art and law could not be anymore different, but Alice Costa has managed to successfully straddle between the two.

Born in 1969 to a Portuguese father and Chinese mother, the Macao native first began practising law in the city after graduating from the University of Macau in 1994. Three years later, she was appointed a judge in the Court of First Instance, becoming the first local woman to take up the post.

Although law has long been part of Costa’s life, art is equally important, with the judge falling in love with painting after taking it up more than a decade ago. She began by enrolling in classes in Hong Kong before continuing her studies under the tutelage of the Macao-based artist Joaquim Franco at Casa de Portugal.

Since 2022, the magistrate has devoted more time to painting, taking part in three local collective exhibitions. These include an event organised by Casa de Portugal in 2025, as well as two exhibitions staged by Creative Macau in 2024 and 2025. This year she continued her collaboration with the non-profit organisation by staging her inaugural solo exhibition, Flow.

Held between 8 and 31 January, Flow featured 48 abstract paintings by Costa that referenced the spontaneity of the natural environment through organic shapes and lines. To give viewers both a visual and haptic experience, the artist has also made use of various techniques that add texture to her work, creating a sense of movement and emotion.

Hoping to support the local community, Costa also donated all the proceeds from Flow to Orbis Macau, a charity engaged in projects aimed at combating blindness. She took some time off her busy schedule for a quick chat with Macao News.

What’s your fondest memory of growing up in Macao?

The colonial constructions of Macao and the vendors in the street.

What’s the best and hardest part of being a judge?

The best part of being a judge is administering justice. The worst part is putting the younger generation into prison.

How do people react when they find out you can also paint?

People are very surprised when they know I can paint, as most of them only know my ‘law side.’

Some people think abstract art is easy to create. What’s your response?

It’s absolutely false. Abstract is the hardest way to go about painting. It involves expertise to create different meanings.

Who’s your biggest inspiration?

My dad.

The abstract paintings featured in Flow make use a range of tactile techniques, including impasto, layering and splattering

Which Flow painting are you most proud of?

Unconsciousness, which is the biggest painting in the series.

What’s the reaction to Flow been like?

Mostly wonderful and positive.

Why did you choose to give the proceeds from Flow to Orbis?

I used to donate to Orbis many years ago. It’s a very decent and fair organisation and the impact to people is great.

Who’d you like to thank for your development as an artist?

My teacher, Joaquim Franco of Casa Portugal, for his dedication of knowledge, time and patience towards me.

What’s your next project?

A group exhibition at the prestigious museum of White Horse Temple in Luoyang, Henan province, which will take place this March. I also have a spring solo exhibition in Hong Kong in April.