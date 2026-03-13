Shenzhen hosts major film and TV festival with AI focus

The 15th China International New Media Short Film Festival (CSFF), the 2026 China TV Drama Production Industry Conference and the 11th China (Shenzhen) International TV Programme Trade Fair all kick off today in the city’s Futian and Guangming districts. The events will be held until 15 March.

Artificial intelligence and technological innovation are a major focus, with a dedicated zone showcasing the latest AI-generated content products from tech giants including Tencent Cloud and Alibaba Cloud. Among the featured technologies is Seedance, an AI-powered motion capture system that debuted at China’s Spring Festival Gala last month.

Submissions from 124 countries and regions have been received for the short film competition.

More than 2,000 companies and institutions and over 5,000 industry professionals are expected to attend, making this the largest edition to date. Representatives from international micro-drama platforms TikTok and ReelShort will attend, alongside Oscar-winning sound editor David White, director Guo Jingyu, and actress Angie Chiu.

The event aims to strengthen ties within the Greater Bay Area, with film and television professionals from Hong Kong and Macao joining discussion panels on industry collaboration.

This edition also marks the first time festival-related events take place beyond Shenzhen, with a dedicated Shenzhen exhibition area debuting at the Hong Kong International Film and Television Market.

With Shenzhen hosting the 2026 APEC summit later this year, festival organisers will launch the “APEC Filmmakers Shenzhen Co-Creation Initiative,” gathering content creators, platform representatives and industry experts from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The festival will host APEC-themed forums aimed at promoting project cooperation, talent cultivation, and cross-border exchanges in partnership with the Asian Art Film Festival in Macao, while a Hong Kong exhibition zone will be established at the international micro-drama market in partnership with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Two major trading platforms – the “China Drama Market” and the “International Micro-Drama Market” – will launch at the events, combining exhibitions, project pitching, and deal-making to promote international collaborations and help national productions expand overseas.