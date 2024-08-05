McDonald’s ‘sweet and salty’ McGriddles is finally in town 

The McGriddles, a breakfast burger normally consisting of sausage, an egg and cheese placed between two maple-flavoured pancakes, is available in McDonald’s across Macao as of this morning, according to an official announcement on Facebook.

The McMuffin alternative had been making headlines in Hong Kong, where it debuted late last month to much fanfare. Hong Kongers reportedly lined up outside McDonald’s as early as 4 am to be first in with their orders.

The reaction in Macao was enthusiastic online, with the post’s video receiving almost 50,000 plays as of Monday afternoon – and just over 600 ‘likes’. On the ground, one restaurant had to bring out a sign telling customers that wait times would be longer than usual due to the new offering’s popularity.

Described by McDonald’s as “an unusual combination of sweet and salty”, the McGriddles is part of the fast food outlet’s breakfast menu – so, only available until 11 am every morning. While McDonald’s pricing can vary by store in the SAR, one local franchisee listed the price of a single McGriddles as 26 patacas.

In its Facebook post, McDonald’s Macau referenced the food item’s popularity overseas by announcing that people in the SAR would no longer have to fly to Japan – where it’s also available – when they craved one.

First introduced in 2003, the McGriddle is available in different variants depending on where you are, with some including bacon instead of sausage. According to the fast food outlet’s website, each McGriddles was 430 calories.

Along with the two SARs and Japan, the McGriddles is sold in the US, Canada, the Philippines, Singapore, Mexico and Guatemala.