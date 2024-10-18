Menu
Food & Drink

Summit of top sommeliers concludes at the Grand Lisboa

SJM’s Asia Top Sommelier Summit saw wine experts from around the region gather for four days of tasting, forums, and masterclasses
  • Organisers hope the summit can reinforce Macao’s epicurean reputation and be part of the city’s bid to lure more international visitors

18 Oct 2024
A number of public masterclasses have been held as part of the Asia Top Sommelier Summit

18 Oct 2024

UPDATED: 18 Oct 2024, 4:39 pm

A four-day summit of top sommeliers wraps today at the Grand Lisboa. Organised by SJM, the Asia Top Sommelier Summit 2024 brought together leading wine experts from around the region.

According to SJM’s managing director, Daisy Ho, the gathering is “a key part of SJM’s commitment to offering exceptional culinary experiences in Macao.”

A number of prominent awards are included in the summit agenda, including the 16th Asia Wine Spirits Awards, judged by a panel of master sommeliers, and the 16th China National Sommelier Competition, the country’s longest-running, wine industry-related contest. 

The summit also features the 12th Wine List of the Year Awards, recognising China’s best wine and beverage lists.

A number of public masterclasses have been held at the  Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre, as part of the Asia Top Sommelier Summit.

SJM says its efforts to promote wine are intended to reinforce “the city’s reputation as a global epicurean hub” and to offer “a diverse programme of attractions to attract more international visitors to the city.”

