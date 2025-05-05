How to celebrate Mother’s Day in Macao

Mother’s Day is a day to show appreciation to our mothers and mother figures but sometimes the wealth of choice in Macao for how to celebrate this important day can be overwhelming.

You can get her the viral Dubai chocolate, go all out with a lavish Cotai dinner, tinkle with an interactive musical installation, have a spa day or even go to a Cantopop concert with your mother – but you also can’t go wrong with a heartfelt card and flowers.

Can’t decide? No matter. We’ve done the cherry-picking for the best things going on for Mother’s Day so your decision will be a piece of cake (or Dubai chocolate). You know her best after all.

Book a table

The flavours of chocolate, pistachio and tahini with filo pastry come together in the viral Dubai chocolate bar – Photo courtesy of Galaxy Macau

The Cotai Strip is a reliable place to go for expensive but top-notch Mother’s Day specials on food. Galaxy is offering specials across eight of its restaurants. Among the highlights are Peking duck specialist Blossom Palace’s signature Peking duck with foie gras and caviar, and the Michelin recommended Thai restaurant Saffron’s inventive tasting menu.

[See more: Six thing you didn’t know about Mother’s Day]

If mum has a sweet tooth, the viral Dubai chocolate bar might be the way to her heart. Cha Bei is offering a luxurious strawberry version of the iconic pistachio chocolate that has been taking the world by storm. It costs a whopping 298 patacas per bar, and sales are limited to 15 a day.

For a more affordable yet equally sweet option for your mother, you can reserve the Dubai chocolate bar from Cakes by Rose and Muse and a bouquet from Fleur de Marj for 200 patacas.



Get out and about



The Macao Orchestra will be staging two free concerts of Mozart and Haydn’s string masterpieces on 10 May

Mother’s Day takes place in the middle of Macao’s 35th Art Festival so if your mother is a lover of music, comedy and art, she’s in for a treat. A free interactive musical installation called Cave of Sounds will open on Mother’s Day weekend at the Tap Seac Gallery, where visitors can interact with original electronic instruments inspired by the cave rituals of our prehistoric ancestors.

If mum wants to play, you can sign up in advance on Macao One app for a Cantonese-speaking workshop where participants will play games by only communicating through music. For mums who appreciate the absurd, Food, a solo absurdist theatrical performance in the setting of an intimate dinner, has a showing on Mother’s Day, but tickets are running out fast.

[See more: What are the best attractions in Macao?]

Is mum a fan of Cantopop? Odds are she would love a surprise ticket to see Cantopop diva Sammi Cheng at the Venetian on Mother’s Day, but don’t fret if you miss out on tickets for the 11 May show day as Sammi will be performing throughout the month on selected dates.

If classical music is more her style, the Macao Orchestra will be staging two free concerts of Mozart and Haydn’s string masterpieces on 10 May at Our Lady of Fátima Church. Seats are limited so be sure to register in advance though.

TLC at the spa

The Ritz Carlton Spa offers a luxurious two-hour spa experience featuring a hot stone massage and natural facelift this Mother’s Day – Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau

A blissful spa day would be perfect for mothers who need a break from the stresses of daily life. The Artyzen Grand Lapa is offering a 90-minute spa package for mothers throughout May which includes an oil massage, eye lift, a glass of sparkling wine and a surprise gift, all for 988 patacas per person or 1,688 patacas for both of you.

Another luxurious experience for mothers can be had at the Ritz Carlton Spa, which offers a two-hour package featuring a hot stone massage and a natural facelift for 2,300 patacas.

–With reporting by Weng-U Pun