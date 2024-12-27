Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

José Tavares is stepping down as the head of the Municipal Affairs Bureau 

After 40 years as a civil servant, Tavares is handing over the mantle to the current head of the Identification Services Bureau, Chao Wai Ieng
  • Tavares said he had submitted his resignation in August and thanked his colleagues, superiors and residents for supporting him over the years

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Dec 2024
José Tavares is stepping down as the head of the Municipal Affairs Bureau 
José Tavares is stepping down as the head of the Municipal Affairs Bureau 
Tavares made his announcement this morning in the grand hall of the Leal Senado Building, which houses the IAM – Photo by Francesco Bonino

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

27 Dec 2024

The chairman of the Municipal Affairs Bureau’s administration committee, José Maria da Fonseca Tavares, will be retiring at the end of this year, after eight years in the post and four decades as a civil servant.  

During the bureau’s final public session for the year, which was held this morning in the grand hall of the Leal Senado Building, Tavares told local media that he had submitted his formal application for retirement back in August. 

According to a government gazette published yesterday, Chao Wai Ieng, the outgoing chief of the Identification Services Bureau, will be succeeding Tavares, with the appointment due to take effect on 1 January. 

[See more: Macao’s new government pledges to fulfill President Xi’s wish list]

As the head of the Municipal Affairs Bureau – often called the IAM after its Portuguese initials – Tavares presided over the city’s sanitation, food and water quality, as well as its markets. 

Prior to heading the bureau in 2016, he worked for decades at the Macao Sports Development Board and its successor, the Sports Bureau. 

At this morning’s meeting, Tavares also addressed the ongoing controversy over defective street signs, saying that the bureau would be transferring the manager who had been in charge of the project.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend