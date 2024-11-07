Meteorologists may issue the no. 1 signal as tropical cyclone Yinxing gets closer

Tropical cyclone Yinxing is expected to come within an 800 kilometre radius of Macao on Friday, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese initials).

According to the bureau, the storm is currently located near the Philippine island of Luzon and is moving in a westerly direction across the central and northern parts of the South China Sea.

Meteorologists say they may “issue a tropical cyclone signal as needed” but there are uncertainties about the track and intensity of Yinxing.

A no. 1 signal is typically hoisted when a cyclone comes within 800 kilometres of Macao and may affect the territory. When the signal is in force, members of the public are advised to secure loose objects, clear drains, and pay close attention to weather bulletins.

Under the combined effects of Yinxing and the northeast monsoon, the weather in Macao will be slightly cooler in the mornings and evenings over the next few days, the SMG says.

Last month, tropical cyclone Yami came within 500 kilometres of Macao, bringing strong winds and the hoisting of the no. 3 typhoon signal.