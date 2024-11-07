Menu
Meteorologists may issue the no. 1 signal as tropical cyclone Yinxing gets closer

At present, the storm is near the island of Luzon in the Philippines and is moving toward the central and northern parts of the South China Sea
  • The SMG may ‘issue a tropical cyclone signal as needed’ depending on the track and the intensity of Yinxing

07 Nov 2024
Although its track is uncertain, tropical storm Yinxing is likely to come within 800 kilometres of Macao at some time tomorrow – Photo by javarman

07 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 07 Nov 2024, 7:55 am

Tropical cyclone Yinxing is expected to come within an 800 kilometre radius of Macao on Friday, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known as the SMG after its Portuguese initials).

According to the bureau, the storm is currently located near the Philippine island of Luzon and is moving in a westerly direction across the central and northern parts of the South China Sea.

Meteorologists say they may “issue a tropical cyclone signal as needed” but there are uncertainties about the track and intensity of Yinxing.

[See more: Extreme weather events in Macao are on the rise, says top weather official]

A no. 1 signal is typically hoisted when a cyclone comes within 800 kilometres of Macao and may affect the territory. When the signal is in force, members of the public are advised to secure loose objects, clear drains, and pay close attention to weather bulletins.

Under the combined effects of Yinxing and the northeast monsoon, the weather in Macao will be slightly cooler in the mornings and evenings over the next few days, the SMG says.
Last month, tropical cyclone Yami came within 500 kilometres of Macao, bringing strong winds and the hoisting of the no. 3 typhoon signal.

