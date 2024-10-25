There’s a ‘medium to relatively high’ chance of a no. 3 typhoon signal tonight

Meteorologists say there is a “medium to relatively high chance” of typhoon signal no. 3 being hoisted this evening, as Severe Tropical Storm Trami moves closer to Macao.

At 2 pm, the storm was estimated to be about 670 kilometres southeast of the territory and is forecast to move west at around 20 kilometres per hour.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG), says that, on its present track, Trami will pass 500 kilometres south of Macao sometime tomorrow.

However, it cautions that the movement of the storm “remains uncertain,” with a possibility that Trami will linger in the central part of the South China Sea early next week.

The likelihood of storm surges is low, the SMG says.

Meanwhile, as strong gusty winds are now affecting Macao’s bridges, road users are advised to pay attention to traffic safety. Motorcyclists should travel between the Macao Peninsula and Taipa through the motorcycle lanes on the Sai Van Bridge or Macau Bridge.