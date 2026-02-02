Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macao welcomed a record number of hotel guests in 2025

Official figures show the number of hotel guests increased to 14.56 million last year, surpassing 2024’s record by 1 percent
  • The average hotel occupancy rate rose by 3.1 percentage points year-on-year to hit 89.4 percent in 2025, according to the data

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 Feb 2026
Macao welcomed a record number of hotel guests in 2025
Macao welcomed a record number of hotel guests in 2025
Overall hotel occupancy across 2025 increased by 3.1 percent year-on-year, to 89.4 percent – Photo by Lee Charlie

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

02 Feb 2026

UPDATED: 02 Feb 2026, 8:19 am

Macao hotels set a new guest record in 2025, with 14.56 million stays recorded across 147 properties, according to figures from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC). This surpassed the previous record, set in 2024, by 1 percent.

The previous record stood at 14.42 million hotel guests, achieved in 2024, when the city had 146 hotels in operation. The growth came alongside an expansion in room supply, with the total number of available guestrooms rising by 4.9 percent year-on-year, to 45,000.

Overall hotel occupancy across 2025 increased by 3.1 percent year-on-year, to 89.4 percent, while guests’ average length of stay remained unchanged at 1.7 nights for the year. 

[See more: Tourism officials report full-year visitor arrival figures for 2025]

The average occupancy rate of five-star hotels climbed to 92.9 percent, up 4.4 percentage points year-on-year. Four-star hotels recorded an occupancy rate of 83.8 percent, an increase of 1.8 percentage points, while the rate for three-star hotels rose 1.2 percentage points to 85 percent.

In terms of source markets, guests from the Chinese mainland increased by 1.4 percent to 10.74 million. The number of international guests rose by 11.8 percent to 1.24 million, with visitors from South Korea (350,000), Japan (102,000), Malaysia (93,000) and Thailand (88,000) growing by 9.3 percent, 25.5 percent, 6.5 percent and 33.4 percent respectively. Meanwhile, guests from Hong Kong fell by 4.1 percent to 1.77 million.

For December 2025 alone, the average hotel occupancy rate stood at 90.4 percent, up 1.2 percentage points year-on-year. The number of guests increased by 5.8 percent to 1.25 million, while the average length of stay edged up by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights.

UPDATED: 02 Feb 2026, 8:19 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend