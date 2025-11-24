Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

CEM plans to upgrade the electrical system in Macao’s flood-prone areas 

Macao’s electricity utility provider is allocating 30 million patacas to a subsidy programme aimed at refurbishing electrical installations in ageing buildings
  • Participating households will be required to pay at least 1,000 patacas, with CEM bearing 80 percent of the upgrade costs

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

24 Nov 2025
CEM plans to upgrade the electrical system in Macao’s flood-prone areas 
CEM plans to upgrade the electrical system in Macao’s flood-prone areas 
Typhoons and heavy rain often cause foods in the city’s low-lying areas, which can lead to power outages

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

24 Nov 2025

UPDATED: 24 Nov 2025, 4:33 pm

Macao’s sole electricity supplier, Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM), will be allocating 30 million patacas next year towards a subsidy program aimed at improving the electricity infrastructure in the city’s low-lying areas. The areas are prone to flooding, which can lead to power outages. 

Speaking to local media outlets on the sidelines of an event on Friday, Vong Kok Seng, the head of CEM’s customer liaison committee, said the program would prioritise buildings impacted by flooding, targeting ones that are approximately 30 years old or have not received the Housing Bureau’s relevant subsidies.

The scheme will see CEM cover approximately 80 percent of the expenses, with each household required to bear a fee of around 1,000 patacas. Vong noted the upgrade work would largely focus on the main distribution board. 

He pointed out that CEM had attempted to push an electrical system upgrade program in low-lying areas in the past, which required each household to pay for 20 percent of the construction cost, with CEM subsidising the remaining 80 percent. 

However, he mentioned that due to the complex construction work involved in some of the ageing buildings, some property owners remained apprehensive about overall cost. To allay these fears, the 2026 edition of the scheme will only require participating properties to pay a fixed fee, which Vong said would help to drive up participation in the program. 

[See more: Macao’s sea levels will rise 65 centimetres by 2100. Here’s what the city can do to reduce its flood risk]

The focus of the 2026 subsidy program on buildings in low-lying areas is not surprising, given that these properties experience an elevated risk of power outages and electricity hazards during the city’s typhoon season, which normally runs between May and November. 

In order to prevent explosions and other accidents during severe flooding, CEM will oftentimes respond by cutting off power in these buildings. 

First introduced in 2020, CEM’s subsidy program is intended to reduce the risk of safety hazards in older buildings whose electrical facilities require renewal and maintenance. 

According to the electricity service provider, the upgrades normally take between 6 to 9 months from planning to completion. Construction work normally takes roughly a week, with only a day of power interruption during this period. 

During Friday’s committee meeting, Gabriel Chan of CEM’s Customer Services Department, noted that around 2,000 households had benefited from the previous instalment of the company’s subsidy program. 

UPDATED: 24 Nov 2025, 4:33 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend