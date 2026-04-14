Sam Hou Fai to lead Macao’s largest ever trade mission to Europe

Macao’s Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, is this week leading the SAR’s largest ever delegation to Portugal, featuring around 120 businesspeople and over 20 well-known companies. The delegation’s European tour is scheduled to run between April 17 and 23, with stops in Lisbon, Madrid, Geneva, and Brussels, according to the Portuguese news agency Lusa.

In an interview with TDM, Sam stated that the primary objective of the trip was boosting economic and trade cooperation. He noted that the delegation includes companies from Macao and Hengqin, alongside several prominent firms from other parts of China’s Greater Bay Area.

He highlighted the “long-standing and close relationship” between Macao and Portugal, and expressed confidence that the mission will “better support and enhance Macao’s role as a reliable link between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.”

During the Portuguese leg of the visit, more than 39 cooperation protocols are earmarked for signing with Portuguese businesses and entities. These agreements span several areas, including trade, tourism, education, culture, professional training, health and technology.

[See more: Portugal’s top lawmaker hails Macao as strategic platform]

A key event is the 7th meeting of the Portugal/MSAR Joint Commission, which was established in 2001. The residency framework for nationals of Portuguese-speaking countries is expected to be among the topics for discussion. Since August 2023, the SAR has significantly restricted access to resident identity cards.

Sam Hou Fai affirmed that the Portuguese community remains an “integral part of the MSAR” and stressed that his government continues to support the community’s development.

Beyond Portugal, the Macao government is also organising a large-scale tourism promotion campaign in Madrid. It will also promote the Sino-Portuguese and Hispanic Economic and Trade Service Centre in Hengqin to Spanish businesses. The centre functions as a “one stop” platform offering legal, commercial, and tax services to Chinese companies connecting with both Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The remainder of the trip includes a visit to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva. In Brussels, Sam will meet with European Union officials to enhance practical cooperation with EU entities.