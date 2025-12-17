Menu
More promotions planned in mainland China for goods from Portuguese-speaking countries

The pledge comes in the wake of the successful conclusion of a three-day event in Guangzhou that lured 48,000 visitors
  • The event, held at the Grandview Mall, saw art workshops, live performances and lucky draws as well as a wide range of goods offered for sale

17 Dec 2025
The ‘Let’s Hang Out’ promotional event was staged at Guangzhou’s Grandview Mall – Photo courtesy of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM)

17 Dec 2025

A three-day event promoting goods from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao concluded earlier this week in Guangzhou’s Grandview Mall after attracting more than 48,000 visitors.

Macao trade officials say live streams of the event also attracted thousands of viewers.

Known as “Let’s Hang Out” in English, the event saw items from lusophone nations and macao offered for sale. Art workshops, live performances and lucky draws were also held. Among the goods offered for sale were coffee, beverages, canned foods, accessories, home fragrances and arts and crafts. 

Officials say the success of this event means that “Let’s Hang Out” will be held in other mainland cities, underscoring Macao’s as a cultural and trade platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

According to the latest figures, Chinese exports to the lusophone bloc totalled US$72.57 billion for the first 10 months of 2025, a 0.9-percent increase over the same period in 2024. 

Exports to China from the Portuguese-speaking countries, meanwhile, totalled US$112.21 billion for the first 10 months – a 5.9-percent drop from the same period last year.

