More promotions planned in mainland China for goods from Portuguese-speaking countries

A three-day event promoting goods from Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao concluded earlier this week in Guangzhou’s Grandview Mall after attracting more than 48,000 visitors.

Macao trade officials say live streams of the event also attracted thousands of viewers.

Known as “Let’s Hang Out” in English, the event saw items from lusophone nations and macao offered for sale. Art workshops, live performances and lucky draws were also held. Among the goods offered for sale were coffee, beverages, canned foods, accessories, home fragrances and arts and crafts.

[See more: Lusophone exports to China fall in first 10 months of the year]



Officials say the success of this event means that “Let’s Hang Out” will be held in other mainland cities, underscoring Macao’s as a cultural and trade platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking world.

According to the latest figures, Chinese exports to the lusophone bloc totalled US$72.57 billion for the first 10 months of 2025, a 0.9-percent increase over the same period in 2024.

Exports to China from the Portuguese-speaking countries, meanwhile, totalled US$112.21 billion for the first 10 months – a 5.9-percent drop from the same period last year.