Hong Kong and Portugal forge closer ties in tech and innovation

Hong Kong and Portugal are strengthening their collaboration in the technology and innovation sectors, with a recent high-level delegation visit signaling a deeper commitment to bilateral partnerships.

A Hong Kong government delegation, led by Sun Dong, the secretary for innovation, technology and industry, met last week with representatives from the Oeiras science and technology park, Taguspark, in Portugal. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between innovation parks in both regions, promoting investment flows, and facilitating exchanges between companies, according to a report in CL Brief.

A government communiqué said the delegation engaged with the Oeiras Valley Investment Agency (OVIA) and local businesses, exploring opportunities for joint ventures and technology transfer. The Hong Kong delegation comprised leaders from key institutions, including the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), the Applied Science and Technology Research Institute, and the Microelectronics Research and Development Institute. Representatives from Hong Kong’s Cyberport and 24 innovation and technology companies also participated.

This visit builds upon previous agreements, notably the strategic collaboration agreement signed in June between OVIA and Invest Hong Kong. That pact aimed to stimulate investment and attract businesses to both regions. OVIA also has plans for a business park in partnership with China State Construction Engineering, with construction slated for 2025.

During the visit, the delegation toured Taguspark, described as Portugal’s largest science and technology park and incubator, to learn about its initiatives in attracting technology companies and fostering applied science and technology development. Secretary Sun also met with China’s ambassador to Lisbon, Zhao Bentang, to discuss further avenues for cooperation between Hong Kong and Portugal in innovation and technology.

The delegation’s visit to Lisbon followed its participation in the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It also marks the second visit to Lisbon by a high-ranking Hong Kong government official in a year, following a June visit by Christopher Hui, Hong Kong’s finance secretary, who addressed Portugal’s classification of Hong Kong as a tax haven.