Brazil’s Embraer announces record earnings in 2024

Brazilian planemaker Embraer closed out 2024 with a 14-percent increase in commercial aircraft delivered and record-breaking earnings of US$6.4 billion, according to a press release from the company.

The fourth quarter of 2024 saw Embraer deliver 75 aircraft, comprising 31 commercial jets and 44 executive jets. Deliveries in the last three months of the year brought the total for 2024 to 206 aircraft, with 73 commercial jets and 130 executive jets delivered for a 21-percent increase in total revenues to US$6.395 billion, a strong adjusted free cash flow of US$675.6 million, and an improved debt position, down from US$780.7 million in 2023 to just US$110.7 million last year.

In the press release, CEO Francisco Gomes Neto called 2024 a “remarkable year” for the company. “We are well-positioned for continued growth in 2025 and beyond”, he noted, citing Embraer’s “innovative product portfolio, strong customer relationships, and a commitment to sustainable aerospace solutions.”

Embraer’s commercial aviation division saw significant growth, with revenue up 31 percent to US$981 million for the 26 E1 and 47 E2 family aircraft delivered in 2024.

All three commercial aircraft types – E175, E190-E2 and E195-E2 – are also represented in the US$10.2 billion commercial aircraft backlog, part of the company’s largest-ever firm order backlog of US$26.3 billion. Most orders are for the E175 (164) and E195-E2 (154), with all but nine of the E175s going to US-based airlines and their regional capacity providers via capacity purchase agreements.

American Airlines (92), Republic Airways (41), SkyWest Airlines (18) and Alaska Air Group subsidiary Horizon Air (6), still hold firm orders for previous-generation E175s. The E2 family of aircraft appeal a more mixed market, with Mexicana (10), Virgin Australia (4) and Air Kiribati (1) awaiting E190-E2s alongside US-based lessors Azorra (8) and Aircastle (2), while the E195-E2 backlog includes Brazilian airline Azul (51), Porter Airlines out of Canada and Ireland-based lessor Aercap.

A recent announcement by Embraer extended the pause on rollout of the E175-E2, the second-generation of the E175, saying the regional jet would not be on the market until 2027. The company noted that its E jet family has been incredibly successful, boasting more than 2,200 orders and servicing 90 countries.

Relying on its current roster of jets, Embraer estimates double-digit growth across the board in 2025, with 77 to 85 commercial aircraft delivered (10 percent at the midpoint) and 145 to 155 executive aircraft (14 percent) for revenues between US$7 billion and US$7.5 billion.