Brazilian planemaker Embraer inks landmark deal with Portugal

The Portuguese government has announced the acquisition of 12 Embraer A-29N Super Tucanos, marking the first sale of this NATO-compliant model to a European customer by the Brazilian planemaker. The news was reported by the industry outlet Flight Global.

The 200-million-euro (US$210.16 million) investment also includes a flight simulator, spare parts and services. While the Portuguese aerospace industry will participate in the manufacture of the aircraft, it remains unclear what the level of investment will be. Embraer owns Portuguese aircraft manufacturer and maintenance company OGMA, originally founded more than a century ago as part of the Portuguese Army, and has announced new investments in it to support the production and servicing of A-29s and C-390s for European customers.

Portugal has fielded two C-390s so far, part of a planned acquisition of five. The military transport and refuelling aircraft ranks as Embraer’s heaviest model to date – and the “aircraft of choice” for EU and NATO members and their European allies, according to a recent press release from the company.

While the A-29 is currently in service across Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, it has faced difficulties breaking into the European market. Embraer developed the A-29N variant to meet NATO operational requirements, adding a new datalink and single-pilot operation. The deal with Portugal will include further changes, as Portuguese partners participate in “highly technological areas, with a view to reconfiguring the aircraft to NATO standards and specifications,” according to the office of the Portuguese defence minister.

Described by Embraer as “rugged and versatile,” the A-29 can operate from remote or unpaved runways with minimal maintenance support. It is suited to a variety of roles, including light attack, aerial surveillance and counterinsurgency support. While these characteristics make the A-29 an excellent choice for close air support in counterinsurgency conflicts like Afghanistan or Iraq, it would be highly vulnerable to the type of modern air defence systems and weaponry widely used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Still, Embraer believes a global market exists to deliver 500 A-29s over the next 20 years, adding to around 260 airframes currently in service with 15 air forces around the world. The company sees Hungary and the Netherlands as likely European customers for the aircraft, the latter reporting interest in the A-29 last November. Embraer has since delivered nine C-390s to the country.