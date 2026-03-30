Angola seeks entry to Hong Kong financial market

Angola’s Minister of Finance, Vera Daves de Sousa, visited Hong Kong last week as part of a five-day official visit to China aimed at diversifying financing sources and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During her stay in Hong Kong, the minister met with Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po to discuss Angola’s interest in entering the city’s financial market, including debt issuance, green finance, development of the digital economy and strengthening institutional ties. The discussions were framed within the context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as well as capacity building.

The Angolan delegation also held meetings in Beijing with Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), where discussions focused on capital market development and regulation.

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In Shanghai, the minister met with Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank (NDB), a multilateral lender established by the BRICS nations, to explore the possibility of Angola joining the institution — in line with strategic interest previously expressed by the Angolan government. Earlier in Beijing, the delegation met with Yang Dongning, Vice-President of the Export-Import Bank of China (Eximbank).

While in China, the Angolan delegation also met with Chinese financial institutions and strategic entities to strengthen existing partnerships and identify new financing opportunities for key development projects in Angola.