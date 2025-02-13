Macao residents among those killed and injured in a Taiwan mall explosion

The Macao government has confirmed that at least two Macao residents were killed in a deadly explosion that occurred at around 11:30 am today in the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi shopping mall located in Taichung, the second largest city on the island of Taiwan.

One of the deceased in question was a 58-year-old woman.

According to multiple media reports that cited Taichung’s mayor, Lu Shiow-yen, the death toll currently stands at four. Several others are also injured, with reports noting that four of them were from Macao, among them a two-year-old girl who requires intubation.

VIDEO: Gas explosion at Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store in Taichung City, Taiwan https://t.co/Zj5zIJl2Is pic.twitter.com/1DMGKbazlh — Cedar News (@cedar_news) February 13, 2025

The Macao residents involved in the explosion reportedly included a family of seven who were on holiday in Taichung.

The explosion occurred on the 12th floor of the shopping centre, with dash cam footage from cars below showing glass and other debris flying onto the road. Four people were said to have been thrown out of the building by the explosion.

[See more: Earthquake in Taiwan claims nine lives and over 1,000 injured]

More than 27 fire trucks have been dispatched to the scene to assist with rescue efforts. The head of the local fire department has been quoted as saying that a gas explosion is thought to be behind the blast.

There was construction work taking place on the 12th floor of the building, and Lu has told local media that the area remains hazardous.

The Macao Government Tourism Office said it was paying “close attention” to the incident and is in the process of verifying the details of the residents involved in the explosion.