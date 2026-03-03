Around 3,000 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran, says Beijing

More than 3,000 Chinese citizens had been evacuated from Iran as of yesterday, following war in the Middle East, which began after the US and Israel launched air strikes against Iran on Sunday.

At a press conference yesterday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning also revealed that one Chinese citizen “lost his life” after being “caught in the military conflict in Tehran.”

Mao said those who have been evacuated would receive help from consular staff dispatched to border points by China’s diplomatic missions located in countries neighbouring Iran.

Mao advised Chinese nationals who are in Iran to depart the country “as soon as possible” and to either contact the Chinese embassy and consulate in Iran or call the consular hotline at 12308.

One Chinese evacuee named A Hua who worked in Tehran spoke to Nanfang Daily, telling the media outlet that the US attack on the Iranian capital was sudden. The Jiangmen native noted that after the attack, telecommunication networks broke off in some areas, with local residents also panic-buying daily necessities and food, resulting in a sharp rise in the price of goods.

Despite the evacuations, many Chinese nationals, including those from the Greater Bay Area (GBA), remain stranded across various Middle Eastern countries due to widespread airspace and airport closures across the region.

These include multiple Hong Kong tour groups in Dubai and the 29-strong Hong Kong women’s football team, who are also in the UAE capital for the Pink Ladies Cup.

In an Instagram video posted yesterday, team captain, Ma Chak Shun, said her team took part in their first match on Sunday, but had decided to stay in the hotel the following day due to safety concerns.

As of yesterday 5 pm, Hong Kong’s Immigration Department announced it had received queries from 432 Hong Kong residents in the Middle East, including questions relating to new flight arrangements. All those who called were confirmed to be safe.

The Immigration Department said it would keep in contact with the local residents who made queries and would provide appropriate travel and flight information, as well as assistance to these individuals.

[See more: Chinese airlines scramble to assist passengers affected by Middle East conflict]

Hong Kong residents in need of assistance overseas are advised by the Immigration Department to call the 24-hour hotline (852)1868 or the 1868 WeChat/WhatsApp hotlines, or use the ImmD mobile app’s 1868 Chatbot.

A number of Macao residents have also been left stranded in the Middle East, with the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) announcing it had received a total of 7 queries or calls for assistance relating to the Middle East between 1 and 2 March. Most of these queries were related to flights in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

One of the stranded residents is James Jacinto, who was planning to stay in Doha for three days before jetting off to Portugal. Speaking to TDM, Jacinto said on Sunday morning he received an air raid alert on his phone urging him to find shelter.

From around 2 to 3 pm onwards, Jacinto noted that the lobby of his hotel was packed with guests. By approximately 10 pm, he said he heard large explosion sounds outside and later learnt that it was a missile being intercepted.

In light of the current military tensions, the MGTO has advised Macao residents in Iran and Israel to immediately leave the two countries, and for people to refrain from taking trips to Iran and Israel “for now.”

Macao residents who require assistance overseas are advised to call the 24-hour hotline at (853) 2833 3000 or seek help from the Chinese embassies in Iran and Israel.

As of writing, thousands of flights across the Middle East and other parts of the world remain grounded amid ongoing airstrikes. However, a limited number of special flights have been taking place out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah airports, since last night, in order to facilitate the gradual departure of stranded passengers.

Meanwhile, major Chinese airlines, including Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific and Guangzhou’s China Southern Airlines, have grounded their Middle Eastern flights for the next several days and are offering refunds and rebookings for impacted passengers free of charge.

Cathay Pacific announced on Sunday that it would suspend its Dubai services until 5 March, and its Riyadh services until 3 March.

Similarly, China Southern said in a statement today that flights between Chinese cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan and Beijing and Middle Eastern locations such as Dubai, Riyadh and Doha would remain cancelled until 5 March.