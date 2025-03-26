Chinese and Portuguese foreign ministers discuss relations and Macao’s role

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Portuguese Minister of State and Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel held strategic talks in Beijing yesterday, according to multiple media reports, discussing bilateral relations and Macao’s role as a bridge between the two nations.

Wang emphasised the importance of mutual respect in the long-standing relationship, citing the successful resolution of the Macao issue through consultation. Both sides celebrated the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year and are marking the 20th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership this year.

China aims for 5 percent economic growth in 2025, and continues to welcome foreign investment, Wang noted, highlighting Portugal as a significant recipient of Chinese investment per capita in the EU.

He suggested expanding cooperation in project investment, green technology, the digital economy, and people-to-people exchanges, leveraging Macao’s unique position.

Rangel affirmed Portugal’s commitment to the one-China policy and praised the “One Country, Two Systems” practice in Macao, noting its success.

He acknowledged the positive impact of Chinese investment on Portugal’s economy and welcomed further engagement. Cooperation in trade, energy, health, finance, infrastructure, and green transformation was discussed.

Rangel’s visit also includes participation in the Boao Forum for Asia and a visit to Macao and Hong Kong. In Macao, he will meet with Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, local Portuguese community representatives, and visit the Portuguese School. He will also visit an exhibition on the Portuguese community in Hong Kong.

Both ministers also discussed the Ukrainian crisis and emphasised multilateralism and the role of the United Nations in international affairs.

This text was edited by AI for conciseness and clarity and manually checked by an editor.