Military hardware unveiled at Zhuhai airshow

Some of the nation’s latest military aircraft are on show at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai.

Macao’s neighbouring city is playing host to the event, informally known as Airshow China, from today until 17 November, the China Daily reports.

The J-35A stealth fighter, the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile system, a new type of attack-reconnaissance drone, and the J-15T carrier-based fighter jet are among the highlights of the show, underscoring advances in military technology that will overtake the US by 2035, according to a prediction by strategist Lu Yongxiang.

The J-35A is a medium-sized multi-role stealth fighter capable of strike missions against ground and maritime targets, “providing the Air Force with enhanced capabilities to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” military expert Wang Mingzhi told China Daily.

The HQ-19 surface-to-air missile weapon system likewise represents the new combat capabilities for China’s land-based air defence and missile defence, the paper says.

Meanwhile, the new type of drone to be unveiled in Zhuhai can perform tactical reconnaissance, surveillance and strike missions under combat conditions in low to medium-threat environments. It carries a mix of electronic-optical, radar imaging and electronic reconnaissance payloads

Also being unveiled alongside the J-15T fighter are the J-15D electronic warfare aircraft and Z-20J helicopter.

According to the China Daily, they are among “the latest main combat equipment in active service with the Chinese Navy, forming core weaponry for carrier and amphibious groups.”