Zhuhai’s government makes Hengqin a major focus for 2025

The Zhuhai government has laid out its objectives for this year, with accelerating the growing connection between Hengqin and Macao high on the list.

During the opening of the fifth session of the ninth Zhuhai People’s Congress yesterday, the acting mayor of Zhuhai, Wu Zetong delivered the local government’s work report for 2025, which listed 12 broad areas of focus.

Prominent among them was the promotion of Hengqin’s development through measures that include speeding up infrastructure projects such as the Hengqin Mangzhou Tunnel and the high speed rail link between Zhuhai Hezhou Station and Hengqin.

Other initiatives include supporting Hengqin’s developing industries, such as traditional Chinese medicine, conventions and exhibitions, financial technology and high-end manufacturing.

Meanwhile, measures to further spur development within the GBA include the establishment of new economic and trade channels enabled by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB), as well as coordinating and implementing the movement of Guangdong-registered vehicles to the two SARs.

The report also outlined Zhuhai’s intention to intensify cooperation with Macao’s airport, boost the connection between Gaolan Port and Macao and collaborate on the development of a cargo centre on the west bank of the Pearl River Delta.

Mention was also made regarding the development of internationally influential branded exhibitions and industry-themed exhibitions in conjunction with Macao. Zhuhai authorities also intend to launch more multi-destination tourist routes in the region.

As for the economy of Macao’s closest neighbour, the government is aiming to grow Zhuhai’s gross domestic product (GDP) by around 6 percent and the volume of foreign trade by 5 percent.