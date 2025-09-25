Beyond Expo announces the XIN summit in Shenzhen 

Beyond Expo, one of Asia’s leading technology forums, is launching a two-day China-focused technology summit in Shenzhen in November, with organisers highlighting artificial intelligence (AI) hardware and frontier technologies as the event’s central themes, TechNode reports.

The XIN Summit (short for “explore, innovate, network”) will be held in the Nanshan district on 15 and 16 November. It is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees and over 150 exhibitors focusing on smart systems, intelligent devices and advanced infrastructure.

Beyond Expo co-founder Lu Gang described AI hardware as “one of the most critical frontiers where China can lead globally – especially in the Greater Bay Area, which has a complete hardware supply chain and dense innovation clusters.”

The new event will run a tightly curated programme featuring keynotes, fireside chats and investor-startup matchmaking. Beyond Expo’s “Fund at First Pitch” initiative will also be part of the Shenzhen event, connecting early-stage ventures with potential investors.

Beyond Expo, which marked its fifth year in 2025 with 25,000 attendees and 800 exhibitors at its flagship event in Macao, said the new summit aimed to strengthen China’s innovation links while providing international visibility to the nation’s startups.

Following the Shenzhen event, Beyond Expo will return to Macao from 27 to 30 May 2026.