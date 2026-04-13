High-level US business delegation signals confidence in Greater Bay Area

A high-powered group of American executives has spent three days in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, in what both sides are touting as a vote of confidence in the Greater Bay Area’s role in the next phase of Sino-US economic engagement.

Led by the US‑China Business Council (USCBC), the mission is the largest and highest‑level business delegation the group has organised in its 53‑year history, with representatives from more than 50 US companies across manufacturing, healthcare, finance, energy and professional services. From 8 to 10 April, the executives met Guangdong provincial leaders and city officials, joined business‑matching sessions with local firms, and toured innovation facilities in both Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

USCBC president Sean Stein said Guangdong “is no longer merely a market or manufacturing base” but a platform where international companies can harness China’s innovation capacity and speed‑to‑market to sharpen their global competitiveness. Delegates from organisations including the Bay Area Council, Westlake Corporation and Medtronic highlighted the Greater Bay Area’s combination of a vast consumer market, dense industrial supply chains and strong science‑and‑technology capabilities as reasons to expand their footprint.

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Local officials used the visit to reiterate Guangdong’s pitch as one of China’s most open and business‑friendly regions. They stressed efforts to improve the legal and regulatory environment, protect intellectual property and support multinational R&D centres, while Shenzhen showcased its role as a hub for advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and green technologies. Both cities framed deeper cooperation with US companies as essential for upgrading their industrial base and tapping new demand in areas such as smart manufacturing, biomedicine, new energy vehicles and AI.

According to Xinhua, the delegation’s agenda also included roundtables on supply‑chain resilience and decarbonisation, with Guangdong officials encouraging US firms to participate in local carbon‑reduction projects and green‑finance pilots. Several American executives were quoted as saying they plan to increase investment in the province over the next few years, citing the region’s talent pool and infrastructure.

For the Greater Bay Area, the visit is being read as a sign that large US multinationals continue to see significant value in engaging on the ground in southern China’s core tech and manufacturing corridor, in spite of tense geopolitical relations between Washington and Beijing.