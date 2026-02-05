Hong Kong could become Uber’s first robotaxi city in Asia

Uber Technologies Inc. is planning to roll out self-driving robotaxi services across more than 10 markets globally, including Hong Kong and Madrid. This move would make Hong Kong its first autonomous ride-hailing market in Asia, according to multiple media outlets.

The expansion is part of Uber’s broader push into autonomous vehicles, with the company aiming to facilitate robotaxi trips in up to 15 cities worldwide by the end of 2026. Other new launches are planned for Houston and Zurich.

Uber says it is committing capital to vehicle partners to secure early access to autonomous fleets and accelerate deployment, while working with banks and private equity firms to finance most of the vehicles. The company said its platform offers structural advantages over standalone robotaxi operators, including higher vehicle utilisation and shorter pickup times.

The robotaxi push comes even as Uber faces pressure on profitability. The company forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings below analyst expectations and missed fourth-quarter estimates. Shares fell about 5 percent following the earnings update.

[See more: Uber launches Hong Kong-Macao rides and taxi booking in Macao]

Despite margin pressures, demand for Uber’s services remains strong. Trips rose 22 percent in the fourth quarter as riders increasingly chose shared and lower-cost options, while first-quarter gross bookings are expected to exceed Wall Street forecasts.

Uber said robotaxis are likely to expand the overall mobility market rather than replace existing demand, by adding supply, improving reliability and lowering prices, which could drive higher trip volumes over time.

Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said vehicles operating through Uber’s platform have already achieved higher utilisation and shorter pickup times than standalone robotaxi services.

Uber’s autonomous strategy includes partnerships with developers such as Waabi, which recently raised US$1 billion and plans to deploy self-driving vehicles exclusively on Uber’s platform.

If approved by regulators, the Hong Kong rollout would mark a significant milestone for Uber’s autonomous ambitions in Asia.