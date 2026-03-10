Swiss sportswear giant On launches a huge new flagship store in Shenzhen

Swiss sportswear giant On unveiled its biggest flagship store in China at Shenzhen MixC World on 5 March, reports Retail News Asia.

The Nanshan district shopping complex is considered one of China’s most competitive destinations for international brands. Stretching a spacious 802 square metres across two floors, the new store design draws inspiration from Shenzhen’s coastal and mountainous geography.

Clean lines, natural materials and welcoming earth tones blend elegantly in the open-concept space, while an interactive visual display showcases the brand’s signature CloudTec cushioning technology and its wide range of apparel.

A pair of century-old banyan trees anchor a small park at the store’s entrance, a space redesigned to welcome community runs and other events.

“Shenzhen is a city full of youthful vigour,” Rebecca Cai, GM Apac at On, said in a statement. “We hope that the flagship store at Shenzhen MixC World will not only function as a retail space, but will also serve as a hub for the city’s running community.”

On first entered the Chinese market in 2018, expanding to more than 80 stores across 30 cities in the years since and shows no signs of slowing down. The new MixC World location is part of a broader strategy to expand On’s direct-to-consumer footprint in China, now its second-largest market internationally. The company plans to hit the 100-store mark by the end of 2026.

Asia is a critical market for the Swiss sportswear company, delivering a 96.4-percent surge in net sales growth in 2025. On expects to see total revenue of at least 3.44 billion Swiss francs (US$4.4 billion) this year, according to a recent statement. While most of the company’s revenue still comes from sneakers, strong interest in apparel – particularly running products – helped that side of the business post 76-percent growth last year.

“Following footwear, apparel has emerged as the second major growth engine,” Britt Olsen, On COO, said. “In China, the category displays immense potential. We will continue to expand our retail reach and further enhance the brand experience.”