Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is pushing hard for more IPOs

Exchange officials have signalled they will speed up their vetting process and lower requirements to encourage more listings
  • The push comes amidst ongoing trade tensions with the US and Hong Kong’s increasing popularity for mainland companies looking to go public

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Jul 2025
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is pushing hard for more IPOs
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange is pushing hard for more IPOs
Shenzhen is home to the mainland’s second biggest stock exchange after Shanghai

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

09 Jul 2025

UPDATED: 09 Jul 2025, 8:36 am

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange has called on brokers to fast-track applications for companies seeking to list on its ChiNext board, as China moves to bolster private enterprise and cushion the economy against mounting pressure from US tariffs.

In a meeting with representatives from about a dozen investment banks in June, Guangdong’s tech-focused exchange reportedly pledged to speed up the vetting process and relax some listing requirements for initial public offerings (IPOs), Bloomberg reports. The goal is for all companies that submit applications to receive initial feedback this year.

The push reflects a broader shift in Beijing’s stance after years of tight controls on private companies and share sales. With economic pressure mounting – exacerbated by the ongoing trade tensions with the US – the central government has signalled renewed support for the private sector. 

[See more: Hong Kong is becoming the world’s top IPO spot]

Earlier this year, for instance, President Xi Jinping convened a meeting with prominent business figures, including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, in a high-profile gesture of outreach to tech entrepreneurs.

At a forum in June, China Securities Regulatory Commission chairman Wu Qing said the country planned to enable its stock markets to better support tech companies and attract long-term investors. The regulator also wanted to encourage more companies to raise funds in the mainland, as many were choosing to go public in Hong Kong instead.

Shenzhen is home to the mainland’s second biggest stock exchange after Shanghai. Those two, along with Beijing’s, collectively accepted 150 new IPOs in June – the highest monthly count this year to date.

UPDATED: 09 Jul 2025, 8:36 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend