Shenzhen’s Futian district launches internationalisation drive ahead of APEC meeting

Futian, the administrative and business centre of Shenzhen has designated 2026 as a pivotal year to enhance the district’s global influence, unveiling a wide-ranging set of measures.

This extensive drive is timed to capitalise on the historic opportunity of Shenzhen hosting the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Set to take place on 18-19 November, the event will make the innovation hub the third Chinese city to host the event, following Shanghai and Beijing.

The district has committed to reducing obstacles for global visitors, specifically in areas such as port entry, daily travel, payments, and government services. Futian also aims to bolster efforts to support local businesses expanding globally and attract foreign investments, striving to create an internationally competitive environment for both living and commerce.

In the service sector, key measures include establishing dedicated payment-service counters for foreign visitors at border crossings, developing a 24-hour duty-free shopping centre at the Huanggang Port, and introducing SIM cards that provide international internet access ready for immediate use upon arrival.

Consumption-focused initiatives involve creating more than 30 international tourism programmes and enhancing the international reception capabilities of leading hotels.

For industries, Futian will push forward the development of green energy and artificial intelligence applications, while attracting premier international sporting events and performances to amplify its international impact. Through these efforts, the district aims for a 50 percent increase this year in the number of foreign visitors, their hotel stays and expenditure, and the number of foreign professionals brought in.

During Tuesday’s meeting, officials also launched multilingual maps to facilitate global visitors’ travel and shopping, alongside an APEC question-and-answer handbook to help residents better understand and support the upcoming conference.

Shenzhen already boasts world-class conference and exhibition facilities, including the soon-to-be-inaugurated 470,000 square metre Shenzhen International Exchange Centre in Futian. Designed for hosting high-end international forums, the centre is located near Xiangmihu Lake.