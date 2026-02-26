China’s new powerhouse: Shenzhen outperforms Beijing and Shanghai

Shenzhen has delivered impressive results in its technological and economic development, outpacing both Shanghai and Beijing to become the nation’s largest city for manufacturing and exports, the city’s mayor says.

In his annual work report, published on Tuesday, Qin Weizhong also highlighted Shenzhen’s strengthening position in artificial intelligence and its success in fostering new businesses. The document was cited by the South China Morning Post.

Between 2020 and 2025, Shenzhen’s economy saw substantial growth, increasing from 2.83 trillion yuan to 3.87 trillion yuan (US$560 billion). This period represents an annualised growth rate of 5.5 percent. The city’s gross domestic product increase for 2025 was 5.5 percent, which surpassed the 5.4 percent growth reported by both Beijing and Shanghai for the year.

Qin announced that Shenzhen also leapfrogged its rivals in terms of industrial output and the value of imports and exports last year. His report also provided a blueprint for 2026, outlining strategic goals for the future.

The city is set to further its role in China’s economic development by hosting a summit for leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members in November. Shenzhen is expected to use the global platform to showcase its own economy and technological progress.

According to Qin, Shenzhen also maintains the highest density of research and development among all mainland Chinese cities. He added that the computing power of the local branch of the National Supercomputing Centre is rated among the best in the world.