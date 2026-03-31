Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Shenzhen launches first direct flight to Central Asia

Uzbekistan Airways will operate a weekly service between Shenzhen and Tashkent, departing Tashkent on Sundays and Shenzhen on Mondays
  • The route is Shenzhen’s first direct passenger link to Central Asia, connecting the airport to 42 cities in 23 Belt and Road partner countries

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

31 Mar 2026
Shenzhen launches first direct flight to Central Asia
Shenzhen launches first direct flight to Central Asia
This marks the first non-stop passenger service from Shenzhen to Central Asia and the airport’s first new international service this year

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

31 Mar 2026

UPDATED: 31 Mar 2026, 4:14 pm

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport launched a direct passenger route to Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, which marks the first non-stop passenger service from Shenzhen to Central Asia and the airport’s first new international service this year, according to several media reports

The inaugural flight from Tashkent to Shenzhen landed on 30 March, carrying 200 passengers, 170 of whom entered China visa-free. 

[See more: Foshan launches China’s first automated humanoid robot line]

Operated by Uzbekistan Airways, the route will run once a week. Flights from Tashkent depart at 10:10 pm local time on Sundays and arrive in Shenzhen at 7:40 am Beijing time, while outbound flights leave Shenzhen on Mondays at 9:10 am Beijing time and land in Tashkent at 1:30 pm local time.

The route deepens co-operation between China and Uzbekistan under the Belt and Road Initiative, boosting exchanges in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure and people-to-people ties, offering Shenzhen businesses a more direct gateway to the Central Asian market.

With the launch of the Tashkent service, Shenzhen airport is now officially connected to 42 cities in 23 Belt and Road partner countries.

UPDATED: 31 Mar 2026, 4:14 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend