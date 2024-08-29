What to expect from Restaurant Bar & Cafe Hong Kong next week

The annual trade show Restaurant Bar & Cafe Hong Kong (RBHK) is set to return from 3 to 5 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Billed as the local food and beverage industry’s “premier sourcing platform,” the expo aims to showcase the products, companies and technology shaping the food service and hospitality sectors.

During the three-day expo, more than 400 Hong Kong and international brands will have the opportunity to connect with an expected 8,000 restaurateurs and investors, engaging in discussions about the latest culinary trends and sharing insights on topics ranging from innovation to sustainability and evolving consumer preferences.

On the first day of the event, delegates will have the opportunity to see Asia’s number one bartender in action. Lorenzo Antinori, the Italian co-owner of Hong Kong’s Bar Leone, which recently topped Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, will be mixing up two of his signature tipples on stage. He will be joined by Leo Ko, winner of the World Cocktail Championship in 2023 and the first such winner from Hong Kong.

Coffee culture will also come under the spotlight, with award-winning baristas Liang Fan and Boram sharing their latte and coffee-making expertise at the event.

The expo will meanwhile feature numerous events and award presentations, including a forum jointly organised with the Chartered Institute of Marketing in Hong Kong on how to navigate the current challenges in the F&B sector. There will also be an awards session, the Pairing Sensations awards, focusing on sustainable food and wine pairings.

Also centred on sustainability is the newly introduced Natural and Organic Academy. It will see experts share best practices for sustainable solutions, eco-friendly practices and zero-waste approaches in the hospitality industry.

RBHK is open only to F&B industry professionals. Register here.

Macao News is an official Macao media partner of Restaurant Bar & Cafe Hong Kong.