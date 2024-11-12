Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Greater Bay Area

One of Beijing’s ‘brightest financial minds’ is joining the Hong Kong liaison office 

Senior state banker Qi Bin is reportedly relocating to Hong Kong as part of the central government’s mission to bolster financial cooperation with the SAR
  • A former Wall Street banker, Qi is currently the vice-president and deputy chief investment officer at China’s sovereign wealth fund

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Nov 2024
One of Beijing’s ‘brightest financial minds’ is joining the Hong Kong liaison office 
One of Beijing’s ‘brightest financial minds’ is joining the Hong Kong liaison office 
The emblem of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong, where Qi Bin is expected to take up his post next week – Photo by HUIYT

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Nov 2024

UPDATED: 12 Nov 2024, 7:42 am

The vice-president and deputy chief investment officer of China Investment Corporation (CIC) – the nation’s sovereign wealth fund – is expected to join the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong from next week, according to the South China Morning Post.

Qi Bin, 57, would likely be in the role of deputy director. The liaison office currently has four deputy directors, one of whom told the Post that Qi was expected to take the lead in coordinating economic and financial policies between the mainland and the SAR.

Another unnamed source told the Post that, in Qi, Beijing was sending “one of its brightest financial minds, with extensive financial regulatory experience and comprehensive understanding of the global financial market, to Hong Kong.” 

[See more: China’s wealthy turn to Hong Kong instead of Singapore as a financial haven]

They said that the move showed the central government’s “strong commitment to strengthen Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre.”

According to Qi’s alma mater, Tsinghua University, the senior state banker joined CIC in 2016, having spent 16 years at China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), where, as director general its International Cooperation Department, he implemented a number of milestone policies integrating China’s capital markets with the world.

Qi holds a PhD in econometrics from Beijing’s Tsinghua University; an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, in the US; and a master’s degree in biophysics from the University of Rochester, also in the US. Prior to returning to China, he worked in the US with a number of Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs.

UPDATED: 12 Nov 2024, 7:42 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend