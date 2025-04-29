Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai spent Sunday and Monday visiting Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen, where he and his local counterparts discussed deepening cooperation within the Greater Bay Area, according to the Government Information Bureau.

A delegation led by Sam also examined the development of local industries and visited cultural and tourism projects.

At their first stop, in Zhuhai, the Macao delegation met with the secretary of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee, Chen Yong, and the city’s mayor, Wu Zetong. Together, they discussed advancing the development of Hengqin.

Also in Zhuhai, they toured a semiconductor technology company in the city’s Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone and inspected the Zhuhai Grand Theatre.

On Monday morning, in Zhongshan – Sam’s birthplace – the delegation met with secretary of the Zhongshan Municipal Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhongshan Municipal People’s Congress, Guo Wenhai.

This meeting covered opportunities for greater cooperation between Macao and the mainland city in sectors including biomedicine, cultural tourism, high-tech industries and higher education.

Sam highlighted Macao’s emerging traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry, and raised the prospect of “establishing a demonstration base for “Macao formulas, Guangdong production” to facilitate integrated development of the healthcare sector within the Greater Bay Area,” according to a statement from GCS.

The delegation visited the Zhongshan Institute for Drug Discovery and the Future Technology Center of the Bay Area while in Zhongshan.

On Monday afternoon, in Jiangmen, Sam and his team met with Chen Anming, the city’s Municipal Party Committee secretary, and Jiangmen mayor Wu Xiaohui.

This visit focused on cultural heritage and tourism, and lessons the two cities could learn from each other in these interlinked fields – and involved a trip to Jiangmen’s Overseas Chinese Museum.