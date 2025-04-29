Menu
Macao’s top official Sam Hou Fai tours three Greater Bay Area cities

The chief executive and a delegation from Macao spent the past two days in Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen, eying up opportunities for cooperation
  • The tour involved visits to key sites in each city, including a semiconductor company, a pharmaceuticals factory and the Overseas Chinese Museum

29 Apr 2025
Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai visits the Zhongshan Institute for Drug Discovery, in Zhongshan, on Monday – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

29 Apr 2025

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai spent Sunday and Monday visiting Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen, where he and his local counterparts discussed deepening cooperation within the Greater Bay Area, according to the Government Information Bureau. 

A delegation led by Sam also examined the development of local industries and visited cultural and tourism projects.

At their first stop, in Zhuhai, the Macao delegation met with the secretary of the Zhuhai Municipal Committee, Chen Yong, and the city’s mayor, Wu Zetong. Together, they discussed advancing the development of Hengqin.  

Also in Zhuhai, they toured a semiconductor technology company in the city’s Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone and inspected the Zhuhai Grand Theatre.

On Monday morning, in Zhongshan – Sam’s birthplace – the delegation met with secretary of the Zhongshan Municipal Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhongshan Municipal People’s Congress, Guo Wenhai. 

[See more: Greater Bay Area cities take the lead in adopting DeepSeek]

This meeting covered opportunities for greater cooperation between Macao and the mainland city in sectors including biomedicine, cultural tourism, high-tech industries and higher education.

Sam highlighted Macao’s emerging traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) industry, and raised the prospect of “establishing a demonstration base for “Macao formulas, Guangdong production” to facilitate integrated development of the healthcare sector within the Greater Bay Area,” according to a statement from GCS.

The delegation visited the Zhongshan Institute for Drug Discovery and the Future Technology Center of the Bay Area while in Zhongshan.

On Monday afternoon, in Jiangmen, Sam and his team met with Chen Anming, the city’s Municipal Party Committee secretary, and Jiangmen mayor Wu Xiaohui. 

This visit focused on cultural heritage and tourism, and lessons the two cities could learn from each other in these interlinked fields – and involved a trip to Jiangmen’s Overseas Chinese Museum.

