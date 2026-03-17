Macao and Guangdong’s leaders pledge to enhance ties 

Macao chief executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, and the party secretary of Guangdong, Huang Kunming, have agreed to “deepen” cooperation between their two regions, facilitate the coordinated development of Macao and Hengqin, and work together on the construction of the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

At a meeting in Guangzhou yesterday, the two leaders said they would work to realise China’s 15th five-year plan (2026-2030), as well as the guiding principles of the recent Two Sessions meetings that involved China’s national legislature and political advisory body

Sam noted his administration would “proactively align” Macao with China’s latest five-year plan, and carry out the city’s upcoming third five-year plan for economic and social development.

To this end, the 63-year old hoped Guangdong would continue to support Macao in furthering the GBA’s development by leveraging the “existing foundation” for cooperation between the two areas.

The CE brought up the need for greater regulatory alignment between Macao and Guangdong in areas such as economic development, scientific and technological innovation and public services.

He also pointed to the goal of further integration between Macao and Hengqin, which is being facilitated through various projects featured in the 15th five-year plan. They include the Macao Hengqin International Education (University) Town, the Hezhou to Hengqin section of the Guangzhou-Zhuhai (Macao) high-speed railway, and the Macau International Airport Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal.

According to Sam, Macao and Hengqin also needed to work on boosting their infrastructure and government links, as well as aligning their social and civic services.

[See more: Senior Macao political figures consulted on Hengqin development]

Meanwhile, Huang said his province was open to collaborating with the SAR to achieve various goals such as strengthening “cooperation in all fields during the period covered by the 15th five-year plan.” At the same time, Guangdong is looking to team up with Macao to synchronise policies and reach the targets outlined for the second phase of Hengqin’s development.

Macao and Guangdong also pledged to double down on the development of Hengqin’s four new industries – scientific and high-tech research, traditional Chinese medicine, and financial technology, as well as conventions and exhibitions. On top of this, both parties said they would work to make work and life in Henqin more convenient for both Macao and Guangdong residents.

Various senior officials attended yesterday’s meeting, including Wong Sio Chak, Macao’s secretary for administration and justice, and Tai Kin Ip, Macao’s secretary for economy and finance. Guangdong representatives included the executive vice governor of Guangdong, Zhang Hu, and the head of the Guangdong Province Committee’s United Front Work Department, Wang Xi.

Ties between Macao and Guangdong have long been close, although they have deepened substantially in recent years due to their joint administration of Hengqin, policy measures such as the multiple-entry travel permit for Zhuhai and Hengqin residents, and the integration between the 11 cities of the GBA.