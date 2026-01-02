Macao extends mainland medical insurance subsidy beyond GBA cities

Macao residents living anywhere in Guangdong or Fujian can now access subsidised mainland health insurance coverage, after the SAR government issued an executive order expanding its allowance scheme to cover the two mainland provinces. The directive took effect on 1 January.

Eligible Macao residents are entitled to a health insurance subsidy of up to 1,000 patacas each year, with the final subsidy rate calculated based on the premium paid. Successful applicants will see the funds transferred to their bank account within 60 days after approval.

To qualify, applicants must be a Macao resident living in Guangdong or Fujian, and enrolled in a mainland Chinese personal medical insurance scheme. They must also fall into one of four categories: aged 65 or above; aged 10 or below; a primary or secondary school student; or a person with a disability who meets the criteria for the disability subsidy and free healthcare services under Macao law.

More details about the Medical Insurance Subsidy Scheme for Macao Residents Residing in the Mainland, including application procedures, can be found on the Health Bureau’s website.

First introduced in 2020, the scheme initially applied only to the neighbouring mainland city of Zhuhai. It was broadened in 2022 to include the eight other Guangdong cities within the Greater Bay Area (GBA), namely Zhongshan, Jiangmen, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan and Zhaoqing.

The decision to include the entirety of Guangdong province along with Fujian was first publicly flagged during Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai’s 2026 policy address in November. The speech mentioned that the update would help Macao residents to better integrate into life in mainland China.