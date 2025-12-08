There’s a new official guide to living and working in Zhuhai 

The Zhuhai government has unveiled a new booklet that aims to help Macao and Hong Kong people living and working in Zhuhai by answering 100 essential questions.

Published on 6 December by the Zhuhai Municipal Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau, the Chinese-language booklet is organised into three main sections – inbound and outbound travel, traffic safety, as well as healthcare and government services.

According to media reports, the document covers 12 types of everyday scenarios that relate to areas such as travel documents, electronic payment, traffic regulations, emergency health services and social assistance.

Some of the questions that the booklet answers include “Are Macao health vouchers valid for use in Zhuhai hospitals?” and “How do Hong Kong and Macao residents apply for a bank card in mainland China?” as well as “How do I deal with traffic violations registered against a Hong Kong or Macao vehicle?”

The text covers SAR residents of different age groups and travel status, providing them with clear answers and directions.

Speaking to the media during the book’s launch ceremony, the head of the Zhuhai Municipal Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau, Jiang Zhongyuan, highlighted the guide’s simplicity, clarity and practicality, which allows SAR residents to quickly find the information that they require.

“We’ve included smart platform QR codes in this [guide] and frequently used emergency numbers and service hotlines” she said. “This ensures that Hong Kong and Macao compatriots can get more details with one scan and receive a response with one call.”

Moving forward, Jiang noted her department would continue to release guides that cover different areas in order to help SAR residents to better integrate into life in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The new guide has been positively received by SAR residents, with one young Macao resident identified by the surname Chao telling the media that the guide was “timely.”

Chao, who works in Zhuhai, pointed out that “Zhuhai and Macao’s ties have come increasingly close, but there are still some administration matters and emergency channels that still require exploration by SAR residents.” She added that the book would serve as a reference for residents who are looking to resolve problems while working or living in Zhuhai.

A Hong Kong resident identified by the surname Chan echoed Chao’s words.

“A lot of Hong Kongers aren’t completely familiar with crossing the border, finding their way and locating the different types of government services,” said Chan. He noted that with the opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge in 2018, Zhuhai has already become the new destination of choice for many Hong Kong families.

The 100 questions featured in the booklet were selected by Zhuhai’s SAR bureau through field research and questionnaires. They were compiled in coordination with the relevant government departments in order to provide targeted responses.

This is not the first time that the Zhuhai authorities have published guides for SAR residents. In 2022, the city’s SAR affairs bureau released two books – Detailed Implementation Rules for 60 Measures to Facilitate the Development of Hong Kong and Macao Residents in the Zhuhai Municipality and Guidelines for Hong Kong and Macao Youth Development in the Zhuhai Municipality.