Liverpool FC launches its first mainland China store in Shenzhen 

Shenzhen is the site of Liverpool Football Club (LFC)’s first official store in mainland China, with former star winger Steve McManaman present for the launch.

The new outlet is part of the club’s fast-expanding retail footprint in Asia, with Liverpool FC-branded stores already operating in Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, and – as of August – Hong Kong. The latest store is located on Level L1 of the South Pavilion at the recently opened Shenzhen K11 mall.

According to a LFC press release, almost one third of the club’s international retail sales come from Asia. China alone is home to more than 45 million fans, six Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs, and a cumulative TV audience of 37.5 million for the 2024-25 season.

The store was developed in partnership with sports and e-commerce retail company All Star Partner (ASP), whose CEO Leo Bin said future plans include leveraging “our national distribution network to launch new products in online and offline stores” for Chinese Reds fans.

At the Shenzhen store’s launch, fans were able to take part in a shooting challenge, take immersive photos and write on a message wall.

Lee Dwerryhouse, senior vice-president of merchandising at LFC, has acknowledged China’s “huge” Reds fanbase and said it was “important that we continue to provide them with opportunities to engage with the club.”