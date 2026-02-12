5,000 free Disneyland tickets given to domestic workers in Hong Kong

The Li Ka Shing Foundation will give 5,000 migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong free tickets to the city’s Disneyland Resort this spring under an expanded community initiative aimed at recognising their contribution to the city, according to multiple news outlets.

Organised in partnership with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, the 2026 programme increases the number of beneficiaries from 4,000 last year to 5,000 and broadens eligibility beyond Philippine workers.

Domestic helpers from Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Thailand will also be invited to take part, reflecting what organisers describe as a greater emphasis on cultural diversity within Hong Kong’s migrant workforce.

The visits will take place on 29 March and 12 April. Participants will receive a one-day admission ticket to the Lantau Island theme park, vouchers for two full meals and a snack, and an Octopus card for transportation. The package, valued at more than HK$1,000 (US$128) per person, covers the full cost of the day so workers can enjoy the experience without incurring out-of-pocket expenses.

Tickets will be distributed through three non-profit organisations, the Indonesian Migrant Workers Union, Bethune House and Christian Action, which will help coordinate outreach and applications within their respective communities.

The Disneyland ticket scheme was first launched in 2024 and has expanded each year following a positive response. Established in 1980 by Hong Kong businessman Li Ka-shing, the Li Ka Shing Foundation said the initiative is intended as a gesture of appreciation for migrant domestic workers, who play a vital role in supporting families across the city.