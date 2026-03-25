Guangzhou wins global endorsement for urban transformation 

Guangzhou has been awarded a Special Mention in the 2026 Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize, marking a high-profile endorsement of the southern Chinese metropolis’s long-running push to reinvent itself as a greener, more liveable hub on the Pearl River. The biennial Singapore-based award, often dubbed the “Nobel Prize for cities,” recognises urban transformation that balances growth with sustainability, social inclusion and design quality.

Prize organisers highlight Guangzhou’s shift from heavy industry and fragmented riverfronts toward a network of people‑centred public spaces, transit-oriented districts and restored ecological corridors. Decades of investment along the Pearl River and its canals have turned once-polluted banks and industrial tracts into promenades, parks and mixed-use neighbourhoods, reconnecting residents with the water that defined the city’s historic identity.

The citation also points to the city’s efforts to weave Lingnan cultural heritage into new urban districts, from adaptive reuse of industrial sites to the integration of historic villages into larger renewal plans.

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The Lee Kuan Yew World City Prize places heavy emphasis on governance and long-term planning, and Guangzhou’s recognition signals international confidence in its ability to steer rapid growth without losing sight of liveability. The city’s approach combines major infrastructure – metro expansion, new transit hubs and river crossings – with finer-grained interventions such as linear parks, upgraded waterfronts and community facilities threaded into dense inner-city districts.

For the Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou’s Special Mention adds another layer to the region’s evolving urban narrative. The Pearl River capital joins a roster of recognised cities that includes Bilbao, New York, Suzhou, Medellín, Seoul, Vienna and Mexico City, extending China’s presence in a prize long dominated by global benchmark metros. Urbanists say Guangzhou’s experience offers practical lessons for neighbouring GBA cities grappling with their own industrial legacies, flood risks and demands for more accessible public space.

Guangzhou and other laureate and Special Mention cities will share their case studies at the World Cities Summit in Singapore, adding fresh GBA perspectives to a global conversation about how high-density cities can stay both competitive and humane.