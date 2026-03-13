Jiangmen unveils its construction and development projects for 2026

The Guangdong city of Jiangmen is planning to invest 86.79 billion yuan across 566 major construction projects this year, up by 10.7 percent year-on-year. According to government data cited by Nanfang Daily, the cumulative investment for these projects will amount to 545.6 billion yuan.

The projects can be split into three main categories – infrastructure, industry and community.

There are 156 infrastructure-related projects, with 34.88 billion yuan (40.2 percent of the total investment) allocated to their construction in 2026, up by 53.2 percent year-on-year.

Some 352 industrial projects are also planned, with their 2026 investment reaching 43.32 billion yuan, or nearly half of the total annual capital allocated. Meanwhile, community projects make up the remaining 58 projects and will have an investment total of 8.59 billion yuan this year.

In terms of infrastructure, energy-related projects are expected to experience substantial growth this year. Jiangmen is planning to build 25 energy facilities this year at a total cost of 15.6 billion yuan, up by 130.4 percent year-on-year.

Some of the most notable projects in this category include Units 3 and 4 of the Taishan nuclear power plant, which will see an investment of 3 billion yuan this year, with construction taking place between 2025 and 2032.

[See more: Foshan is investing in over 600 construction projects in 2026]

Similarly, Jiangmen authorities will begin construction of a 3.5 billion yuan offshore windfarm on Chuandao Island, spending an estimated 1.5 billion yuan this year on the project, which is expected to wrap up in 2028.

The building of highways is also an important part of Jiangmen’s infrastructure plans. Notably, the 8.05 billion yuan Kaiping to Taishan section of the Guangzhou-Taishan Expressway will receive an investment of 1.2 billion yuan this year

Industry-wise, the government is actively investing in the motorcycle sector this year, channelling more than 2 billion yuan into projects relating to new energy motorcycles and parts for Guangdong brands such as Tayo, Guangzhou Fekon Motorcycle and Zontes.

As for community projects, the Jiangmen government is spending 3.4 billion yuan this year on the construction of 19 education facilities, which are closely connected to industrial needs. They include pre-existing, as well as new projects such as the first phase of the Guangzhou University of Software (Jiangmen), an industry-university research park in Guangdong Nanfang Institute of Technology’s Hezhou campus and the Innovation and Technology Park of the Guangzhou Huashang Vocation College (Jiangmen).

Cultural tourism and sport projects received significant funding as well, with the government setting aside 1.8 billion yuan across 20 projects in this category. They include initiatives to showcase Jiangmen’s Chikan Overseas Chinese Town and the Chawan eco-cultural tourism project on Shangchuan Island.