The 2026 International Dubai Business Forum will take place in Shenzhen

Shenzhen is set to host the fifth International Dubai Business Forum on 14 May. Organised by Dubai Chambers, the event comes as the emirate seeks to deepen business links with China and attract foreign direct investment, China Daily reports.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, president and chief executive of Dubai Chambers, described Dubai as a strategic platform for Chinese firms looking to access markets beyond China.

“We are here to build tangible pathways for growth in the digital economy, helping to pioneer Chinese companies to leverage Dubai’s strategic platform and scale internationally,” he said.

Lootah highlighted Dubai’s 27 bilateral free trade agreements as an advantage for exporters based there.

He added that Dubai aimed to attract more service-oriented technology firms, particularly in AI – which was increasingly being applied across sectors such as healthcare. Dubai Chambers is actively encouraging Chinese AI startups and established firms to establish operations in the city.

According to Lootah, Dubai aims to grow its digital economy to 20 percent of total output by 2033. Dubai’s digital sector is projected to reach a value of around 200 billion yuan (US$28.6 billion) under the plan.

The UAE is China’s biggest trade partner in the Arab region, with around 60 percent of Chinese goods re-exported through UAE ports to the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Daily. The number of active Chinese companies registered with Dubai Chambers has more than tripled over the past decade.

This will be the International Dubai Business Forum’s second time in China, with a previous edition having taken place in Beijing in 2024.