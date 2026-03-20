Here’s how to make best use of the Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Rail 

Much like the rest of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Zhuhai is served by an extensive and elaborate network of buses, ferries, taxis and trains. The latter are a convenient way to directly travel between Zhuhai and other GBA cities such as Guangzhou, Zhongshan and Shenzhen.

At the same time, Zhuhai’s railway system can be an efficient and cost-effective transport option to get around particular parts of the city. Enter the Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Railway, a roughly 39.47-kilometre track that connects the Zhuhai Railway Station to six other major locations across the city, including Zhuhai Jinwan Airport.

Construction of the intercity rail was carried out in two phases, with the 16.86-kilometre phase one between Zhuhai Railway Station and Hengqin Chimelong Station launching on 18 August 2020.

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Meanwhile, phase two, which began operation on 3 February 2024, covers a distance of 22.8 kilometres, running from Hengqin Chimelong to Zhuhai Jinwan Airport.

With services scheduled regularly and speeds of up to 160 kilometres per hour, the intercity railway is definitely worth considering if you’re looking to visit the outlying parts of Zhuhai. Continue reading to find out how to take advantage of this convenient mode of transport.

There is not prearranged seating inside Zhuhai’s intercity trains, photo courtesy of Kenny Fong/The Bay

What are the stops?

The Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Rail currently has seven stops – Zhuhai (珠海), Wanzaibei Railway Station (湾仔北), Shizimen (十字门), Hengqin (横琴), Zhuhai Changlong (珠海长隆), San Zao Dong (三灶东) and Zhuhai Jichang (Zhuhai Airport, 珠海机场).

There are technically three other stations along the line, although they are currently not in operation, despite already being constructed. They include Wanzai (湾仔), Hengqin Bei (横琴北) and Jingwan (井湾). Wanzai is listed as temporarily out of operation, while Hengqin Bei and Jingwan were closed on 26 February 2024, as they lack the customs inspection facilities needed following the the implementation of a two-tier customs regime in Hengqin on 1 March 2024.

What’s the schedule?

Trains are scheduled each day between 6:35 am and 8:55 pm at intervals of roughly every 10 to 35 minutes, depending on which part of the day you decide to use the service.

As of writing, there were 40 trains running from Zhuhai to Zhuhai Airport every day and 39 daily trains operating the other way. The entire train journey takes anywhere from 35 minutes to 52 minutes, depending on the train selected. For the most updated schedule, check out the official China train ticketing app or website, Railway12306.

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How much do tickets cost?

The fare for the Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Rail varies depending on your starting station and the number of stations you pass. A full 7-station trip from Zhuhai Station to Zhuhai Airport Station currently costs 26 yuan.

If you’re travelling from Zhuhai Station and travel up to 2 stations (Wanzai Bei or Shizimen), the fare will cost 7 yuan. For three stations, it’ll cost 9 yuan (Hengqin). Four stations (Zhuhai Chimelong) are priced at 11 yuan, while the fare for five stations (Sanzaodong) totals 22 yuan.

The Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Railway currently consists of seven stations, photo courtesy of Kenny Fong/The Bay

Where can I buy tickets?

The most convenient way to purchase tickets for the Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Rail is via the official China train ticketing app or website, Railway12306, which is available in English and Chinese.

Keep in mind you need to first register for an account, which could take some time for verification, especially if you are a foreign passport holder. Once registered, use the search tool to find the appropriate train and pay using the various options available, which include international credit cards, Chinese bank cards, AliPay and WeChat Pay.

Another convenient way for English speakers is through Trip.com, although you will be charged an extra service fee, as the platform is a third-part vendor.

Tickets can also be obtained in person via the ticket counter located in each station. There are also self-service ticketing machines located in the stations, although they can only be used by passengers who carry a Chinese government-issued document such as a Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Resident (“home return permit”), a mainland Chinese ID card or a mainland Chinese passport.

What else do I need to know?

When it’s time to depart, go through the security check and find the correct boarding gate inside the station by either referring to the Railway12306 app or the large electronic screen within that displays the relevant information. Wait for check-in to begin at the boarding gate. This normally occurs within 15 to 20 minutes prior to departure. Keep in mind the boarding gate for the intercity rail closes roughly 3 minutes before departure.

Check-in through the boarding gate with your ID or other travel documents used to purchase the ticket, find the right platform then enter the train carriage (e.g. car 1, car 2) indicated on your ticket. The Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Rail has no pre-arranged seating, however, unlike most high-speed rail carriages, so arrive early if you want a good seat.

Passengers inside Zhuhai Station waiting for the intercity railway check-in gates to open, photograph by Tim Wu, distributed under a CC-BY 2.0 license

Is the Zhuhai-Zhuhai Airport Intercity Rail the same as a high speed rail train?

No, the train models are different. The intercity rail makes use of the China Railway CRH6 stock of trains that can reach a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour when travelling between Zhuhai and Zhuhai Chimelong (phase 1), and 160 kilometres per hour when running between Zhuhai Chimelong and Zhuhai Airport.

By contrast, Chinese high-speed services are carried out using different train models such as Hexie and Fuxing trains that can reach speeds as high as 400 kilometres per hour.

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What happens if I miss the train?

The process for rescheduling an intercity train ticket is no different from that of high-speed trains. You have one opportunity to reschedule to another train departing on the same day for free. If you wish to change to another intercity train departing on a different day, you’ll incur a fee equivalent to 40 percent of the ticket price.

It is also possible to cancel your ticket. Those who do so eight or more days in advance will not incur a fee. If you do it within less than 24 hours, you will be charged 20 percent of the total ticket price.

Those who need to reschedule or cancel their train ticket can do so via the 12306.cn platform or through the ticketing windows located at each station.