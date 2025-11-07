Menu
Shenzhen tech firm Honor launches world’s first ‘self-evolving’ agentic AI operating system

The new OS marks a shift from traditional device-cloud operating systems to agent-centric AI management, and supports data transfers across Apple and Windows
  • MagicOS 10’s Yoyo smart assistant helps with tasks such as ride-hailing and food ordering, and the OS can detect fake voices, deepfake filters and scam scripts

07 Nov 2025
MagicOS 10 will be available on select Honor phones in the coming months – Photo by Robert Way

07 Nov 2025

Chinese smart device company Honor has officially launched MagicOS 10, its latest operating system, at the company’s first Global Developer Conference in Shenzhen, multiple industry media outlets have reported.

According to tech platform UnGeek, MagicOS 10 is the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) agent operating system with self-evolving capabilities – marking a shift from traditional device-cloud operating systems to agent-centric AI management.

The system supports file and data transfer across Honor, Apple, Android and Windows devices, allowing multi-brand users to work without platform restrictions.

[See more: Macao’s startup founders on the pulse of the city’s burgeoning tech scene]

MagicOS 10 also includes an updated ‘Yoyo’ smart assistant (first introduced in MagicOS 7) that helps with everyday tasks such as ride-hailing and food ordering, along with creative work.

In addition, the update debuts Honor’s Zero‑Gravity Transparency Design, and a tool that helps detect fake voices, deepfake filters and scam scripts to safeguard users.

MagicOS 10 will be available on select Honor phones in the coming months, while most current models, like the HONOR X7d, still use MagicOS 9.

