Shenzhen tech firm Honor launches world’s first ‘self-evolving’ agentic AI operating system

Chinese smart device company Honor has officially launched MagicOS 10, its latest operating system, at the company’s first Global Developer Conference in Shenzhen, multiple industry media outlets have reported.

According to tech platform UnGeek, MagicOS 10 is the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) agent operating system with self-evolving capabilities – marking a shift from traditional device-cloud operating systems to agent-centric AI management.

The system supports file and data transfer across Honor, Apple, Android and Windows devices, allowing multi-brand users to work without platform restrictions.

MagicOS 10 also includes an updated ‘Yoyo’ smart assistant (first introduced in MagicOS 7) that helps with everyday tasks such as ride-hailing and food ordering, along with creative work.

In addition, the update debuts Honor’s Zero‑Gravity Transparency Design, and a tool that helps detect fake voices, deepfake filters and scam scripts to safeguard users.

MagicOS 10 will be available on select Honor phones in the coming months, while most current models, like the HONOR X7d, still use MagicOS 9.