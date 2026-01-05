Menu
Hong Kong’s retail rebound is sustaining momentum

Retail sales in Macao’s neighbouring SAR rose 6.5 percent year-on-year in value terms, marking a seventh consecutive month of growth
  • While full-year figures remain low for 2025, officials cite ‘gradual improvement in local consumption sentiment’ as a reason for optimism in 2026

06 Jan 2026
A branch of Hong Kong’s famed Lane Crawford department store. Officials are hopeful of an improvement in local consumer sentiment

Hong Kong’s retail sales continued to recover in November, rising 6.5 percent year-on-year in value terms to HK$33.7 billion (US$4.33 billion), according to government data released on Friday, reported by Insider Retail. 

The increase marked the seventh straight month of growth, though it came in slightly slower than October’s revised 6.9 percent rise. In volume terms, retail sales rose 4.4 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 5.3 percent increase in October.

Despite recent gains, retail’s performance for the first 11 months of 2025 remained subdued. The value of total retail sales rose just 0.4 percent year-on-year, while sales volume fell 0.9 percent.

[See more: Cotai malls see revenue rebound as Macao retail recovers]

A government spokesperson said that retail businesses could look forward to the “gradual improvement in local consumption sentiment amid sustained economic growth, coupled with the vibrant growth in inbound visitors.”

Sales of jewellery, watches, and “valuable gifts” – a tourism-linked category – rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in November, slowing from October’s revised 9.4 percent increase. Clothing, footwear and allied products saw sales rise 2 percent, compared with a 0.9 percent increase the previous month.

Hong Kong recorded 4.19 million visitor arrivals in November, up 17.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Mainland Chinese visitors accounted for 3.04 million of the total, an increase of 18.9 percent.

