The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) has set a new daily record for passenger trips, with 156,000 travellers passing through the Zhuhai port on Friday. This marks the highest number of daily passenger trips since the bridge’s opening in 2018, according to China Daily.

During the first four days of the Lunar New Year (also known as Spring Festival), the Zhuhai port saw a significant surge in traffic, with over 454,000 passenger trips and more than 69,000 vehicle trips recorded. This represents a 22 percent and 32 percent increase, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

[See more: Here’s how to get the bus from Hong Kong to Macao]

In 2024, the Zhuhai port recorded over 3 million trips by vehicles carrying number plates from Hong Kong or Macao, accounting for 55 percent of its total traffic.

Spanning 55 kilometres, the HZMB was inaugurated in 2018 and connects Hong Kong, Macao, and Zhuhai in Guangdong province. It is the longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing in the world.