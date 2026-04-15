Hong Kong International Airport named world’s busiest cargo hub in 2025

Hong Kong International Airport has again been named the world’s busiest cargo airport after handling 5.07 million tonnes of freight in 2025, according to newly released data from Airports Council International.

The ranking marks the 15th time since 2010 that the airport has topped global cargo rankings, underscoring Hong Kong’s role as a key logistics gateway linking China’s manufacturing hubs with international markets.

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Cargo volumes at the airport rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in 2025, even as competition among major freight hubs intensifies.

Other leading cargo airports included Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, which ranked second and third, respectively, in the latest global rankings.

Airport Authority Hong Kong chief executive Vivian Cheung said the result reflects the strength of the city’s air cargo ecosystem, supported by airlines, logistics companies and government agencies.

The airport has also been expanding infrastructure to strengthen its cargo capabilities. Logistics giant UPS began construction of a new hub at the airport in March 2026, expected to handle nearly one million tonnes of cargo annually when completed in 2028.

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Regional logistics integration is also advancing through initiatives such as the HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park, which has processed cargo valued at more than RMB57 billion since its pilot launch, and the Air-Land Fresh Lane, designed to speed up delivery of perishable goods across the Greater Bay Area.

Globally, air cargo volumes reached around 128.9 million tonnes in 2025, up 2.9 percent year-on-year, with the top 10 airports accounting for roughly 26 percent of global air freight traffic, according to Airports Council International.